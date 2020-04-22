Finney County identifies community spread of coronavirus among Tyson plant employees

Health officials have confirmed multiple positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Finney County.

On Wednesday, the Finney County Health Department said there is evidence of community spread of the disease. Community spread is defined as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

"This has been determined due to the number of positive cases not related to in or out-of-state travel and evidence of the disease being spread from person-to-person in Finney County," said Maggie Unruh, Community Health Educator.

Additional testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) were sent via Blackhawk helicopter to Finney County Sunday. The supplies are expected to better equip the county to respond to the positive cases at this facility. This is a collaborative effort between local, state, and federal partners to protect the nation’s food supply and health of essential food workers.

"In recent weeks, Kansas has struggled to obtain the necessary supplies needed to test and treat coronavirus patients," said Unruh. "The state received their allocation of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) in late March. PPE received from the SNS was quickly distributed to counties throughout the state based on population. Finney County is one of the recipients of these much-needed supplies."

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test and contain the recent clusters of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas counties centered around food and meat processing plants.

Since the start of this crisis, Gov. Laura Kelly and members of her administration have been in communication with those plants and representatives of their employees. The beef-processing facilities have modified several production and shipping systems and have taken proactive measures including temperature and health screenings, enhanced sanitation and social distancing.

The Finney County Health Department encourages residents to continue to stay at home and only leave their house for essential reasons. When you do leave your house, stay six feet apart from other people, wear a cloth face mask when social distancing is difficult to maintain, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds.

