Finney County reports 5th COVID-19 related death

The Finney County Health Department the fifth COVID-19 related death of a Finney County resident.

The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

"Our sympathies go out to the family in this difficult time. In an effort to protect the most vulnerable in our community, and to continue to protect yourself, we urge you to continue to take preventative actions," said the health department.

There were 1,031 cases of COVID-19 in Finney County as of May 12.

The county asks the public to wear a cloth face mask and social distance by staying six (6) feet from other people.

Upon returning home from a public space, change your clothing immediately and wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Frequently sanitize items such as keys or cell phones.

Monitor your health and if you begin to experience a fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath,call the local COVID-19 hotline at (620) 272-3600 Monday-Saturday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM.