Finney County reports first COVID-19 death

The Finney County Health Department reports its first coronavirus-related death.

The health department says the resident was a woman in her 50s who had underlying conditions. Health officials are notifying anyone who may have had contact with the woman as a part of their disease investigation.

"The Finney County Health Department staff sends their deepest condolences to the family in this difficult time. In order to protect the most vulnerable in our community, citizens must stay home and only leave their houses for essential reasons. When out in public, practice social distancing by staying six (6) feet away from other people, and wear a cloth facemask," said the health department in a release.

Finney County has recorded 17 total positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Daily updates on cases of COVID-19 website daily with case counts and community resources at https://www.finneycounty.org/755/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please call the Finney County Coronavirus Hotline at (620) 272-3600.