Fire Department helps lead birthday parade

A Wichita woman had a very special birthday over the weekend.

On Saturday it was Emma Murphy's 29th birthday, so her husband Sean put together a "party parade" led by the Station 9 Fire Department.

He says they invited friends and family to line up around the corner in a parade like fashion.

They drove by in order to maintain the social disntacing requirements while wishing her a happy birthday. The friends and family who participated in the parade, decorated their vehicles and honked continuously. They even threw out gifts like flowers and toilet paper, and shouted happy birthday!