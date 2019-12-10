Fire causes extensive damage to W. Wichita home

No one was injured, but fire to a west Wichita home left significant damage.

Responding crews found flames coming form the home with the fire that was in the attic area and ran from one end of the home to the other. This happened Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Socora, east of West Maple and South Tyler.

The Wichita Fire Department estimates about $170,000 in damage: About $120,000 to the home's structure and about $50,000 to contents inside the home.

Investigators says fireplace contents were disposed in a plastic container outside the home. The house then caught fire.

The American Red Cross responded to assist two people displaced by the fire. One was home when it started.