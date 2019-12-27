Fire damages farmhouse in northwest Sedgwick County

A fire damaged a farmhouse overnight in northwest Sedgwick County.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Friday near north 151st W and W 93rd St N.

When crew arrived, they found a farmhouse fully engulfed in flames.

Crews say they were not able to search for patients immediately, but believe the house was empty. It is now under control.

Firefighters are now conducting secondary search to figure out if the house was empty.

"To our knowledge at this time, nobody was hurt and no firefighters were injured,"said Battalion Chief Jeremy Whitney.

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.