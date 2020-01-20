Fire heavily damages home in Eastborough

A Monday afternoon fire to a home in Eastborough leaves extensive damage and kills at least one pet. The people who live in the home were not injured.

A Wichita Fire Department battalion chief says at about 4:30 p.m.. firefighters at a nearby station saw smoke coming from Eastborough and immediately left to investigate the source.

They encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on Lynwood Boulevard. The battalion chief says the fire started in the garage of the one-story home. The garage and a vehicle were fully involved.

The fire spread to the home's attic and the heat, smoke and flames caused extensive damage throughout the home.

Neighbor A.J. Pickering who lives two doors down form the where the fire happened, says he was at work when another neighbor sent him video of the fire. At first, he says, he couldn't tell where it was. He soon learned it did not involve his home, but left work to see if there's anything he could do to help his neighbors.

He described what he witnessed as "chaos," and "like a scene out of a movie," as crews fought to contain and ultimately extinguish the blaze.

Pickering credits firefighters for the quick response and skills to keep the fire from spreading to another property.

The battalion chief says crews would likely stay throughout the night to monitor to hot spots. A couple hours after the initial response, he said investigators remained on scene, working to determine the cause.