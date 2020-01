Wichita fire investigators are looking for a cause after a mobile home fire late Tuesday.

Crews were called to the home near 81st Street South and Seneca at around 11:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the house.

Several crews were called in to battle the fire, including McConnell Air Force Base.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Fire officials at the scene want to remind drivers to be careful around emergency vehicles and to not run over fire hoses.