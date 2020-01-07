Fire dangers on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the Kansas wind will be cranked up on Wednesday, which will increase the fire danger for much of central and south central Kansas. Gusts over 30 mph are likely throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday will start off with clear skies and lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be back in the 50s with south winds gusty and skies turning partly cloudy. It will still be very windy in south central Kansas Wednesday night.

The wind backs off for Thursday with a cold front coming into the area. Rain chances will be southeast of the Turnpike, but all of Kansas will begin to see more clouds.

Rain and snow chances are in Kansas for Friday along with much chillier temperatures. There is a chance for some accumulation of snow Friday night and early Saturday, but amounts are not certain this far out.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. Low: 42.

Thu: High: 60 Decreasing clouds; winds go down.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 39 Cloudy; rain through the day, chance for snow overnight.

Sat: High: 32 Low: 21 AM snow chance, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 20 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 26 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.