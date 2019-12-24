Fire department saves Kansas town from Grinch stealing Christmas

For the month of December, residents of the small Kansas town have been on the lookout for green Mount Crumpit-native, trying to wreak havoc on their Christmas.

"He has stolen an ambulance, he has made attempts of measuring Christmas trees at the local bar and grill down here,” Russell Mitchell, fire chief of Osage Co. Fire District #4, said. “He made a prank 911 phone call to a structure fire at the city community building.” (Of course, the fire department had a behind-the-scenes hand on those tricks).

Perhaps the Grinch’s shoes were too tight, or it could be his head wasn't screwed on just right — but the community of Overbrook enjoyed every second of solving this Christmas caper, keeping up with sightings posted online by the fire department.

"Just trying to get the Christmas spirit into the city, and get the community involved,” Mitchell said.

Finally, in a multi-agency operation, the Grinch's plan to steal Christmas was foiled.

"He was arrested by the police department, and he was sentenced to hugs by the community and all the kids,” Mitchell said.

And some say his heart grew three sizes that day.

In a storybook ending, the town gathered for carols Sunday night, welcoming Christmas and bringing cheer to Overbrook residents, far and near.

"It's pretty tight-knit,” Mitchell said. “Everybody knows everybody. Lots of speculation who the Grinch could be."

The videos online have garnered thousands of views — and just who is the Overbrook Grinch?

The fire department says they'll have the big reveal of his or her identity Monday on their Facebook page.