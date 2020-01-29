Fire erupts in 25-story Los Angeles residential tower

Los Angeles firefighters rescued terrified residents from the rooftop of a 25-story high-rise apartment building where a fire broke out on a sixth-floor balcony and sent choking smoke billowing through the upper levels.

One person was critically injured. Officials said early reports that some people may have jumped were not true.

Some people who fled to the roof of the building were rescued by helicopters.

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire has been deemed “suspicious.”

1/29/2020 12:27:45 PM (GMT -6:00)