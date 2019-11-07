Fire officials identify couple killed in Kearny County fire

Fire officials identify a couple killed in an early Tuesday-morning house fire south of Deerfield, near Lakin in rural Kearny County. Officials identify the couple as Jim and Reta Dale, both 84.

The Kansas Fire Marshal's Office says two other people in the home escaped without serious injuries. The cause of the fire in the 2100 block of Road 150 remains undetermined the fire marshal's office says.

The fire that began in the garage left about $150,000 in damages, the fire marshal's office says.

The obituaries for Jim and Reta Dale say the couple was married on June 30, 1961 and moved to the Lakin area in 1971.

Jim's obituary. says he was a lifetime farmer and rancher who also owned and operated J&R Ready Mix and Garden City Mack Truck during his career.

Reta's obituary.

says she was a homemaker who served on the Deerfield School Board, as well as the Kansas State Board of Education.

The couple's funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) at Deerfield United Methodist Church, in Deerfield.

