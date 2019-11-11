Firefighters respond to multiple fires across Wichita

Wichita firefighters are responding to multiple fires across town.

Crews were called to a mobile home fire in the 6200 block of south Seneca around 10:40 a.m.

They arrived to find fire coming from the mobile home.

Crews are fighting the fire from outside due to the first floor being compromised. Both directions of Seneca are closed in the area due to the fire.

A short time later, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of south Waco for another house fire. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

