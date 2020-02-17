Weather Alert - Another snow chance coming

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday night and early Thursday. More snow is on the way to the Plains with accumulations likely by Thursday.

Skies will be mainly cloudy during the night with lows in the 20s and 30s. Some light snow is expected in far western Kansas overnight, but accumulations will be minimal. Highs Tuesday should mainly be in the 40s with some sunshine for the afternoon.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds with a chance for snow developing in western Kansas, then spreading east by Wednesday night. There shouldn't be much wind with the snow, however, slick spots and several hours of tough travel will be possible by Thursday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the AM, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 26.

Wed: High: 43 Turning cloudy; chance for snow into the night.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 27 Snow tapers off; mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 21 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 34 Cloudy; chance for evening showers. Breezy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 40 Cloudy; scattered showers and windy.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds. Warmer.