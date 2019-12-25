First cooler, then rain moves in

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will push through into early Thursday, so expect a noticeable drop in temperatures around the state. Highs will still be near normal in most areas, but it will be quite a change from what we had for Christmas.

Mostly clear skies expected early Thursday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the 40s for most of the state, but some 50s can be expected near Hutch and Wichita. Lighter winds will be common around the state.

Clouds move in with rain arriving Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s, which means much of the state will stay with rain and not snow. However, early Saturday does bring a chance for some snow in far western Kansas, but it is still too early to say how much accumulation some areas will get this weekend. Much of the state has a chance for around an inch of rain.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N 5-10. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 49 Cloudy; scattered rain and some thunder.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 46 Rain likely, some thunder too. Windy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 28 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 21 Mostly sunny

Wed: High: 46 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy; breezy.