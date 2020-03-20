First full day of spring will feel a lot like early winter

Meteorologist Mark Larson says snow has ended and road conditions will improve across northwestern Kansas today but we'll all be living behind the strong, winter-like cold front that blew through Kansas this morning ushering in gusty northerly winds and MUCH colder temps.

Fierce northerly winds will howl early Friday morning making it feel like the single-digits, teens and 20s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by this afternoon but highs will only top-out around 40, that's 20 to 30 degrees colder than Thursday. Winds will stay gusty across eastern Kansas through Friday afternoon so wind chills will likely stay in the 20s and 30s through sunset.

Lows tonight will drop into the teens 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The wind backs-off this weekend and it will not be as cold with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Look for passing showers or some light rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy, MUCH colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly clear; cold. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 10-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Clouds; rain showers late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 41.

Sun: High: 53 AM showers/light rain, then cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; nighttime storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 49 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 47 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.