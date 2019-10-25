First report of flu in Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County Health Department says it has received reports of influenza (flu) and other respiratory viruses that are making people in the county sick.

Flu symptoms start suddenly and include a fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache.

The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by droplets from talking, coughing or sneezing.

You can prevent the spread of flu with these simple steps:

• Get a flu shot.

• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Eat healthy foods and get plenty of rest.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Stay home if you become ill.

The SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central in Wichita provides no-cost flu shots to uninsured adults, uninsured children, children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicaid (Aetna, Sunflower, or United Healthcare).

If you do not qualify for a SCHD flu shot, visit your primary care physician or neighborhood pharmacy to receive one.

Flu shots are recommended for anyone 6 months and older unless otherwise directed by a physician.

Visit www.cdc.gov/flu/ for more information.