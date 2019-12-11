First responders pack up food boxes for Sedgwick, Harvey County residents in need

First responders from Sedgwick and Harvey counties took time Wednesday packed up food boxes at the Dillons distribution center in Goddard.

Some Dillons employees also volunteered to help. The boxes contain non-perishable goods and will go to hundreds of people in need of assistance in Sedgwick and Harvey counties. Everyone helping with packing food boxes Wednesday volunteered their time.

"We see the people in need as we're delivering (food boxes) throughout the week. (We see) how much they appreciate it and we enjoy being able to help out and give back to the community," Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Broussard says.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay shared a similar message about the benefit he sees for his department to participate in the effort.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us as law enforcement to give back to our community in a positive way," he says. "You know, not everything we do in law enforcement when we deal with the public is positive, and this is one of those deals that just gives us an opportunity and we enjoy doing it."

The Sheriff's Benefit Fund made the food-box-packing-and-delivery efforts possible.