WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter storm strikes Kansas

6:30 a.m. Update

*Some schools have called off class for the day, check the link below for the latest closures.

----

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wintry mix falling across south-central Kansas will change over to all snow this morning before tapering-off (from west to east) this evening.

Up to an inch of snow is expected in the Wichita area and up to 3 inches is possible farther north and west. The heaviest snow will fall over northwest and northeast Kansas where up to 5 inches of snow is possible.

Steady temperatures in the low 30s will eventually fall into the upper 20s this afternoon and evening. Wet roads most of the day in the Wichita area will turn slippery during the evening commute. Please be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses as they will freeze first.

We’re dry on Thursday, but it will be a white Halloween for most as continued colder than normal conditions keep the snow on the ground. Expect trick-or-treat temperatures in the 20s and 30s with even lower wind chills.

Warmer weather returns this weekend as sunshine takes us into the 40s and 50s, and early next week, seasonal 60s return to the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix changing to light snow. Steady/falling temps. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 33.

Tonight: Clearing and very cold. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 33. Sunny

Sun: High: 56. Low: 40. Sunny.

Mon: High: 63. Low: 41. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: High: 57. Low: 35. Partly cloudy turning mainly sunny.