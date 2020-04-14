Five COVID-19 clusters identified in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is investigating a cluster of cases at a long-term care facility. This brings the number of COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County to five – three churches, one business, and one long-term care facility.

Clusters are two or more non-household COVID-19 cases identified in a certain timeframe and place. Due to privacy laws and concerns, the locations of the clusters are not identified by SCHD unless there is a risk to the public.

As with all diseases, Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19 in facilities. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. They should not allow visitors into the facility and should cancel any group activities, although most facilities have already done both due to the pandemic. Sedgwick County works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.