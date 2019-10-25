Five people displaced after W. Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Five people have been displaced after an early morning apartment fire in west Wichita.
The fire started just before 5 a.m. in the 7300 block of Newell St.
When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a fourplex.
Five people were displaced out of four apartments. A car also caught fire.
No one was hurt. Fire officials say a smoke detector saved lives.
"The occupant woke up cause the smoke detector went off and a small table in the living room was on fire. He got out and then notified the other residences," said Captain Larry Feuerborn.
Investigators say there was about $75,000 in damages.