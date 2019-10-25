Five people displaced after W. Wichita apartment fire

Five people have been displaced after an early morning apartment fire in west Wichita.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. in the 7300 block of Newell St.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a fourplex.

Five people were displaced out of four apartments. A car also caught fire.

No one was hurt. Fire officials say a smoke detector saved lives.

"The occupant woke up cause the smoke detector went off and a small table in the living room was on fire. He got out and then notified the other residences," said Captain Larry Feuerborn.

Investigators say there was about $75,000 in damages.