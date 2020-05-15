Flash flooding forces water rescues, road closings in Butler County

A "life-threatening" flash flood warning has been issued for portions Butler County as heavy rainfall moves through.

Parts of the county have seen as much as 6 inches of rain since midnight.

Butler County dispatchers say crews have rescued people from stalled vehicles in the area of 12th and Orient and Towanda and Alleghany in the El Dorado area.

Andover city crews are shutting down 159th just south of Kellogg as water rushing across the road.

Storm Team 12 says the storms are moving east into Greenwood County, but another strong band of thunderstorms is expected to move through south-central Kansas Friday evening.