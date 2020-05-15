Flooding rains possible Friday in south-central Kansas as severe threat moves south

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday. Areas of heavy rain are on the way out, but not before producing up to three inches of rainfall over parts of south-central Kansas. Additional storms are expected later today and while the severe threat is very low, more heavy rainfall is a concern over southern Kansas.

Off-and-on showers and storms remain in the forecast tonight and tomorrow before we dry-out on Saturday night and stay that way through the middle of next week. While the storms on Saturday are not expected to be severe, additional heavy rainfall is possible.

Expect near normal temperatures on Sunday and Monday, middle to upper 70s, before warmer (and windy) weather return by the middle of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler; afternoon storms possible. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Occasional showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms early and again late in the day. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 57.

Sun: High: 75. Low: 54. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy at times.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 55. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80. Low: 57. Sunny and warmer.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 67. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.