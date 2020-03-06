Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested COVID-19 positive

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus strain have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said in a news release Friday night that seven people in the state have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says the two deaths were those of people in their 70s who had traveled overseas.

Health officials say one patient was a man with underlying health issues who lived in Santa Rosa County, in Florida's Panhandle. The second death was that of an elderly person in the Fort Myers area.

