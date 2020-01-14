Florida fisherman catches 350-pound Warsaw grouper

A man in Florida has a fish story to tell -- a huge one!

The fisherman caught a Warsaw grouper weighing a whopping 350 lbs.

It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600-feet of water.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old. That makes it the oldest sample they've ever collected for their program.

Warsaw groupers can grow to nearly eight feet long and can weigh up to nearly 600 lbs.

The largest one ever caught in Florida was nearly 440 lbs.

