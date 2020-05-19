Florida home goes viral after public call out from sheriff's office

A house in Brevard County, Florida went viral after the county sheriff put them on blast in a Facebook video for having to respond to almost 100 calls to the address for drugs and public nuisance.

“You and your house have now officially made my HIT list – high intensity target. That’s right, you inside the house, and you know exactly who I am talking about, are constantly begging to go to jail,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the video.

Occupants and visitors of the house now “have a relatively good chance” of being thrown in jail if they commit more crimes at the address.

