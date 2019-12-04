Health expert discusses best precautions against germs, sickness

Have you ever wondered if all the germ precautions you’re taking will really keep you from getting sick during flu season?

If you turn into a germaphobe every flu season, you’re not alone.

But are those precautions more fact or are they more fiction?

Ascension Via Christi pediatrician, Amy Seery, says….“There’s no sure fire way to prevent yourself from all viruses.”

“Any time you’re out shopping or using grocery carts or baskets, it’s not bad to consider wiping them down,” said Dr. Seery.

While a lot of people resort to hand sanitizer during flu season, doctors say too much of it can lead to skin irritation.

Dr. Seery said, “People who use an excessive amount of hand sanitizer with a high alcohol content can sometimes remove so much oil from their hands that they can get really dry cracked skin. You can get something call dyshidrotic eczema- you get little bumps and it’s really itchy.”

And if you’re someone who tries to hold their breath around sick people, you’re in for a shock.

“Masks can do some good. Anytime you cough or sneeze, you can spread viruses into the air up to 3 feet and they can linger for several minutes to sometimes hours," said Dr. Seery. "It’s hard to hold your breath for several hours."

Dr. Seery says even hospital staff in their masks, gowns and gloves can still get sick. The best advice is to avoid going out in public.

