Fog and clouds will stick around most of the day

Drizzle and flurries are possible through the afternoon, however most areas should remain dry. Cold temperatures for central and eastern Kansas with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Wichita will struggle to reach the lower 40s by late day. More sunshine in western Kansas with highs in the 40s to near 50. Flurries and light snow (no accumulations) will be confined to areas along and north of I-70 and will move into Kansas City by the end of the Chiefs game.

Clearing tonight with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Monday. Warmer and breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s to near 60 with mid 50s expected across south-central Kansas. Dry weather will continue through Wednesday, and most of Thursday. Our next weather maker moves in Thursday afternoon with a light wintry mix developing by evening and transitioning to all rain overnight as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. Precipitation may end as a light wintry mix by Friday.

Dry, windy and colder as we head into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Fog and clouds with a few peeks of sun by late day. Wind: SE/SW 10-20. High: 41.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, some fog possible. Wind: Light SE. Low: 25.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-25; gusty. High: 54.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 29.

Tue: High: 51 Sunny.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy, wintry mix by evening, all rain overnight.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy with rain ending, windy and turning colder.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 23 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.