Foggy morning gives way to warmer winter temps in Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another foggy start to the day. Visibility is actually worse this morning when compared with Monday morning, but temperatures are in the 30s and 40s so we’re not fighting freezing fog.

Expect the fog to slowly dissipate by midday leaving us partly cloudy and mild this afternoon. High temperatures will generally be in the low 50s, or roughly 10 degrees warmer than normal.

We’re mainly sunny on Wednesday, but we’re also quite a bit cooler. A cold front will send our high temperatures back into the 40s followed by low temperatures in the teens Wednesday night.

Our next weather maker will move through the area on Thursday into Friday. This one will most likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the state on Thursday night with a transition to mostly rain on Friday. Areas of tricky travel are possible, especially west of I-135 and north of I-70 on Friday morning, but heavy precipitation is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Low clouds/fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Wind: S/W 10-15 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 20.

Thu: High: 37. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy; wintry mix late in the day.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 27. Cloudy and breezy with rain showers.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 22. Mostly sunny; windy and colder.

Sun: High: 41. Low: 20. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 38. Low: 19. Mostly sunny; chilly.