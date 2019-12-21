Foggy morning, warm weekend

A warm weekend, but a cold front will move through the state next week, bringing some cooler weather just in time for Christmas.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place until 9 A.M. for parts of south-central Kansas. Visibility may be reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile a times. Fog will dissipate and clouds will thin by afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 50s across central and eastern Kansas, while western Kansas enjoys the 60s for this first day of Winter.

The sunshine will continue on Sunday and it's going to be warm, especially for late December. Highs will reach the upper 50s and 60s on Sunday and the warmth and dry weather will continue through Christmas Eve.

Our next cold front will move into northern Kansas Tuesday morning. Moving to the southeast, the front will be near Wichita early Christmas morning. This front will drop highs into the 40s for most of the state and the 50s for south central Kansas on Christmas. Temperatures will be closer to normal (Wichita: low 23, high 42) Thursday into next weekend.

Dry weather will persist through Thursday with a chance of rain returning by Friday. Rain and even some snow (western Kansas) is possible by Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY - until 9 A.M.***

Today: Morning fog, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming mostly cloudy with fog by morning. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Sunday: A.M. fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 59.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 63 Mostly sunny, a bit breezy.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 39 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Christmas: High: 54 Low: 36 Morning clouds, some afternoon sun.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 32 A.M. light wintry mix to rain showers by afternoon.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 34 Cloudy and cold - off/on rain showers.

