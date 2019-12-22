Foggy travel early, then sunshine and warm

Dense Fog Advisory until 11 A.M. for most of south-central and eastern Kansas. Visibility down to 1/4 mile or less. Some areas near or below freezing may see freezing fog, making untreated bridges and overpasses slick. Fog and low clouds will hang around until Noon-1 P.M. then break to mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will dominate most of northern and western Kansas. Areas with clouds slowly clearing will reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon, while the rest of the state will have highs in the 60s.

Temperatures well above normal will continue most of this week, with highs in the 50s and 60s through Christmas Day. A weak cold front will knock temperatures into the 40s across NW-Kansas on Christmas Day, but this front should remain dry with only an increase in cloud cover.

Our next weather system comes in on Friday into Saturday and has potential to bring wet weather to much of southern and eastern Kansas. At this time, confidence is low with the timing/track of the next weather-maker, and weather it will bring chances of wintry weather. We are leaning towards more of a liquid scenario (rain) for Wichita and central Kansas with some potential for snow across western Kansas. Still a long ways out, and this forecast is likely to change as it gets closer. It does have potential to impact post-holiday travel next weekend. High temperatures Friday through next weekend will be closer to normal in the 30s and 40s.

***Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM***

Today: Fog early then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by morning. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32.

Monday: Patchy morning fog and clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 63.

Monday night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 37.

Tue: High: 63 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Christmas: High: 60 Low: 40 Increasing clouds, breezy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 32 Maybe AM light wintry mix, then off/on rain.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 35 Windy, scattered rain showers-becoming mixing with light snow overnight.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 28 AM flurries/drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy.

