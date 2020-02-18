Foo Fighters coming to Wichita April 18

The Foo Fighters will bring their Van Tour 2020 to Wichita this spring.

The rock band, formed in Seattle, Washington, will play at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

"Each and every 2020 Van Tour show will feature a very special opening attraction: A sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary WHAT DRIVES US," according to a release on the arena's website.

Tickets for the show go on sale on February 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

You can find more information on the Foo Fighters here: www.intrustbankarena.com/foofighters