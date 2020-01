The Ford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting a man wanted for rape and aggravated kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says it believes Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 21, has traveled outside of Kansas and may be in surrounding states.

If you see Juan Carlos Gonzalez, you are asked to contact the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in Dodge City, Kansas. Ask for Investigator Servis (620) 227-4501 or call Ford County Communications at (620) 227-4646 or call 911 if this is an emergency.