Ford County sees cases of coronavirus double in 2 days

Coronavirus cases in Ford County have doubled over the past two days, with 14 new cases Wednesday and 11 more Thursday.

County Administrator J.D. Gilbert said the health department is working to identify possible contacts and investigate any correlation between the cases.

"If you are an essential worker, it is still important to practice social distancing while at work and staying-at-home as much as possible. We highly encourage everyone to continue practicing proper and efficient hand washing, staying-at-home and social distancing when having to shop for groceries and/or go to work,” said Gilbert in statement on Facebook.