Former Fredonia city administrator sentenced to more than 7 years for child porn

A former Fredonia city administrator faces seven-and-a-half years in federal prison for child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 40-year-old Michael P. Ohrt, of Fredonia, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography. Ohrt served as Fredonia's city administrator from 2015 to 2017.

The Palestine Herald-Press reports Ohrt also worked as the city manager for Palestine, Texas from 2010 to 2013

"in his plea, he admitted to using his Yahoo email account to establish a Dropbox storage account and then uploading videos of child pornography," McAllister says. "Dropbox identified the material as child pornography and reported the user's information to authorities. Investigators traced the IP addrerss to Ohrt's work and home in Fredonia.