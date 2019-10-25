Former Garden City police officer convicted of child sex crimes

A Garden City man has been convicted of child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Douglas Heit, 50, pleaded no contest Thursday in Finney County District Court to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Schmidt says the crimes were committed in August 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Garden City Police Department. The charges fall under Jessica’s Law because the victim was under 14.

Garden City Telegram reports Heit was a Garden City police officer from July 2003 to March 2017.

Judge Michael Quint accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for December 19.