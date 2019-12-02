Former Garden Plain water operator sentenced for making false report

The former operator of the water system in Garden Plain, Kan., was sentenced today to a year on federal probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for falsifying a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Arthur Wolfe, 64, Norwich, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of a making a false statement in a report to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that was required by the Environmental Protection Agency. Wolfe certified a bacteriological report that falsely represented water samples taken at the water treatment plant as samples taken at other locations.

McAllister commended the Environmental Protection Agency and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.