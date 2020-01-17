Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to sing backup for Chaka Khan

Former Republican Kansas governor and plastic surgeon Jeff Colyer is about to add Chaka Khan backup singer to his resume.

The Kansas City Star reports that Colyer is part of a student and faculty choir that will join the “Queen of Funk” on stage for a Martin Luther King Day event hosted by Georgetown University at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance will include African-American spirituals and a piece composed by Khan, who achieved success in the 1970s as a vocalist in the funk band Rufus and as a solo artist in the 1980s with her hit single “I Feel For You.”

