Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

David Stern, a member of the 2014 class of inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame, listens to question from the media during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:25 PM, Jan 01, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984. By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

