Former Royals owner and chairman David Glass dies at 84

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that longtime former owner and chairman David Glass died last week at the age of 84.

Glass owned the team for 20 seasons, starting in April 2000. Under his ownership, the Royals won the franchise's second World Series in 2015 and won back-to-back American League pennants in in 2014 and 2015.

New Royals owner John Sherman credits Glass for helping to better the game.

"His passion for baseball and love for Kansas city was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise," Sherman said in a news release Friday.

Glass left his mark on Major League Baseball through service with several boards and committees, including as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors in Cooperstown.