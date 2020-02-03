Former Sedgwick County DA, Nola Foulston, to run for 30th Senate District

Alongside Governor Laura Kelly today, Nola Foulston, former six-term District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Kansas, announced her campaign for the Kansas Senate’s 30th District, which includes a portion of Sedgwick County. The seat is currently held by Senate President Susan Wagle.

“In all that she has done, she has proven to be a solid leader. She is a fighter with only the best interests of her community in mind,” Governor Kelly said. “I have no doubt Nola is exactly who this district needs in the Kansas Senate, and she is exactly who I would trust to help me lead Kansas forward into a prosperous new decade.”

Foulston began her career as an Assistant District Attorney in 1977 before first being elected as District Attorney in 1988. She later retired from public office and entered the private sector in 2013. She has been working with attorneys and clients on personal injury and medical malpractice cases for the Hutton & Hutton law firm.

For over 28 years as both a prosecutor and as the elected District Attorney, Foulston is well known for her tough stance on crime, and for her arduous prosecution of offenders including the Carr Brothers murder case, the prosecution of Dennis Rader (known as BTK) and for other major trials during her years of service to the community.

Foulston remains dedicated to improving the justice system and law enforcement, and is eager to build on her longstanding commitment to improve the lives of children in Kansas.

“I had the responsibility to our hard-working women, men and children to keep them safe from harm,” Foulston said. “I will treat my role in the Kansas Senate with the same enthusiasm and dedication. I will be working to pass responsible policies for the people of Senate District 30, and for all Kansans.”

Foulston said she would fight for investments in education at all levels, access to affordable healthcare for all Kansans, and restoring fairness to the tax structure.

“Kansans need stability and opportunities to prosper for generations to come,” Foulston said. “I look forward to restoring responsibility and sound leadership to Senate District 30."