Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy charged with child sex crime

The Sumner County Attorney says charges have been filed against a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy identified as a suspect in a felony investigation.

Derick Chandler is now charged with five counts related to the "sexual misconduct of an underage female."

The county attorney says the path on Chandler has gone cold.

Last August, authorities said he fled the country and may have gone to Istanbul, Turkey to join the French Foreign Legion.

If anyone knows where Chandler may be, they are asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

Eyewitness News searched Sumner County court records Wednesday and found Chandler was arrested in 2013 on felony charges of child abuse and aggravated assault. Court documents show those allegations involved a 7-year-old boy, but those charges were dismissed and Chandler wasn't convicted of a crime from these allegations.