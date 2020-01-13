Former Sen. Bob Dole endorses Rep. Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole has endorsed Dr. Roger Marshall in the race to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Pat Roberts announced last year he would not seek re-election in 2020, putting the seat up for grabs for Republicans or Democrats across the state.

"I'm proud to endorse my Congressman, Dr. Roger Marshall, for the U.S. Senate," Dole said. "He's a true friend to me and a true friend to Kansas. Dr. Marshall is hardworking, loyal, and dedicated to preserving common-sense Kansas values in the U.S. Senate. He has my full trust, and I know he will represent our state well."

The announcement follows much speculation on whether U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might leave the Trump Administration to come back to Kansas and run for the seat. At the end of December, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Pompeo told him he had no plans to run for the open Senate.

It will remain to be seen whether Dole's endorsement can sway Republican voters in Kansas in the months to come.

An internal GOP poll conducted in early December showed former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as the frontrunner in the race among Republican voters. Marshall came in second.