Former Sen. Bob Dole rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole is cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation shared a photo of the Doles on Facebook. The photo shows Bob Dole in his red pants, holding a Chiefs ball cap and wearing Chiefs slippers.

Elizabeth is wearing a red cardigan and Chiefs slippers. She's also holding a Kansas City Chiefs ball cap.

"It’s no secret which team the Doles are rooting for this afternoon.... Go Chiefs!" Reads the caption on the photo.

The post has been shared more than 600 times and received nearly 2,000 "thumbs up's" and hearts.