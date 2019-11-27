Former Sunrise star, hero in Duke upset dedicates win to family in Bahamas

Tuesday night's game-winning shot against the No.1-ranked Duke Blue Devils on the road was about more than just the game of basketball for Stephen F. Austin senior forward Nathan Bain, says his high school coach at Sunrise Christian Academy, Luke Barnwell.

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) drives for a game winning basket over Duke forward Jack White (41) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Stephen F. Austin won 85-83. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

"To have a moment like that you gotta kinda earn it and I would definitely say Nathan has earned it. We're just blessed to be apart of that process," said Barnwell.

Stephen F. Austin is in Nacogdoches, Texas, about 525 miles southeast of Wichita. Bain's mind is with his family in Freeport, Bahamas, far from his high school and college homes

A GoFundMe page to help Bain's family recover from Hurricane Dorian took off moments after he made the game-winning shot at Duke. There are no NCAA-related issues with the page, his team reports.

As of Wednesday night, the fundraising effort generated more than $104,000, more than doubling its initial $50,000 goal.

"This blessing just came out of nowhere and it skyrocketed, it's just amazing what can happen in a split second our lives can change in a split second," Bain says.

Barnwell started coaching Bain in 2012 after the Bahamian arrived in the U.S. He says Bain was always making people laugh. He says he was a little unorthodox but a goofy kid.

Coach Barnwell says he always tells his high school basketball players at Sunrise Christian Academy that a round ball can create a lot of opportunity, something he says Bain took advantage of against Duke. He says it couldn't have happened to a more deserving player.

Barnwell says this one basket that he made is going to help thousands of people back home. Bain's family's home was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. Bain shared his family's struggle after the Tuesday night win against Duke.

"Everything that they've told me is that they're OK, (but) they've got a lot of work to do to get back to normal," says Barnwell.

Barnwell says Bain's inspiration comes from his family and that his game-winning , buzzer-beating shot is proof that a moment can shift anyone's life around.

