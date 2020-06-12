Former Wichita City mayor Carl Brewer dies at 63

Wichita City Mayor Carl Brewer has died at the age of 63.

Brewer died overnight, according to a friend close to the family.

Brewer was Wichita's first African-American elected mayor. He served from 2007 to 2015.

Before that, he served on the Wichita City Council representing District 1 from 2001 to 2007.

Brewer's family released the following statement: “Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer passed away Friday morning. There are no details available for a memorial service at this time but we will provide an update at a future date. The family appreciates the support they have received from the community. They ask for privacy at this time.”

The following statement is from Governor Laura Kelly on the death of former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of Carl's untimely passing this morning. Carl was an outstanding Mayor, served for more than two decades in the Kansas National Guard, and was a strong supporter of the Kansas Labor community. I have no doubt the impact of his contributions to our state will be felt for generations to come.

“I’m also grateful for his service in my administration, both during our transition, and later when he played an integral role on the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform.

“Carl truly embodied all of the best qualities of what it means to be a Kansan, and he will be dearly missed.”