Former Wichitan holds Lombardi Trophy as member of Chiefs' training staff

Wichita Heights High School graduate Evan Craft is now a Super Bowl champion.

The assistant athletic trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs shared a Facebook post Monday, saying it's an honor to take care of the now world champions.

He also thanked his high school coach, Rick Wheeler, for inspiring his love for the game.

"(He) inspired me to chase this thing," Craft says. "Without his inspiration, I probably wouldn't be here today. My mom still lives in Wichita, so to be able to represent our city and to hold the Lombardi trophy and say that I grew up there, it's awesome."