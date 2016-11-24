Former co-worker recalls Sesmas talking about fake pregnancy

(WIBW)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Nov. 23, 2016 at 10:55 PM CST
Eyewitness News spoke to a former co-worker of Yesenia Sesmas on Wednesday. Sesmas is accused of kidnapping Baby Sophia and killing her mother.

“I never saw her showing pregnancy at all, even towards the end of her ‘pregnancy’ she never showed, but she would push her stomach out more, like arch her back and like walk around like this, like she was hurting, but I don’t think she was ever pregnant,” said the coworker.

He said he worked with Sesmas for several months and she spent some of that time talking about a future baby.

“She would talk about her morning sickness, and then her stomach hurting and like the baby kicking and stuff and then she would talk about how she was going to name her baby Sophia, which is the weirdest part because she murdered the girl that’s baby name was Sophia,” he said.

Sesmas’ coworker said he noticed that Sesmas showed an interest in pregnant women.

Sesmas is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping after Baby Sophia was taken from her home last week.

