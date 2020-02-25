Former immigration officer sentenced for impersonating ICE supervisor in KS

Authorities say a former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for impersonating an immigration supervisor in a foiled effort to free a Mexican immigrant from a Kansas jail.

The U.S. attorney's office says 42-year-old Andrew J. Peviak of Topeka pleaded guilty in December to falsely claiming to be an officer of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations. Pleviak identified himself as another man who is an actual ICE agent in an effort in September to get an acquaintance out of the Kingman County jail.

