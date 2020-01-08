Former pitchman arrested on various drug charges

Wichita police arrested a former pitchman on various drug charges on Tuesday.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of North Summitlawn, stemming from an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search warrant, police arrested 37-year-old Aaron Wirtz, of Wichita, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell, possession of nonnarcotics with intent to sell, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers found a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, narcotic pills, a mushroom grow operation, drug paraphernalia and seized two handguns in the home.

“The search warrant was conducted in reference to information received on illegal drug sales at the home,” WPD Captain Jeff Allen said. “WPD will continue to diligently investigate illegal drugs and drug sales in Wichita and arrest those involved in these illegal activities."

Anyone with information about illegal drugs, please contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD special investigations section at 316-268-4171.